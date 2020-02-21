G Herbo & Jacquees Link Up On "Shooter," An R&B-Rap Track For The Ladies

Next week, the world is set to receive G Herbo's long-awaited project PTSD. The rapper has been hyping this record for some time as he prepares to deliver an album that he says speaks to the traumas of his life experiences. While fans have waited on this anticipated release, just days shy of the new year Herbo shared his mixtape Sessions to tie fans over in the meantime.

On Friday (February 21), Herbo visited his SoundCloud page to deliver an R&B slow jam-ish collaboration with Jacquees titled "Shooter." This may be a throwaway track that won't make it to his forthcoming album but was good enough for Herbo to share as a single. The rapper drops bars about his lady friend who stands by his side no matter what they may go through, so check out "Shooter" and let us know if this is one you'll have in rotation.

Quotable Lyrics

She'll let me put a .30 in her Birkin

I don't like it pokin' on me when I'm workin'

I know you'll shoot it for me like you Persian

Bust it back, I rather keep it on my person

Pull off from the dealership after purchases

Bumpin' Swervo, you know me, swervin' it

All yo' g spots, you know me, learnin' 'em

Never rode waves, but I be surfin' in it