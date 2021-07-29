G Herbo may have burst onto the Hip-Hop scene as one of the most rugged rappers in Chicago, but over time, the 25 rapper has grown tremendously and started to peel back even more layers to his artistry. Herbo has credited that noticeable change to the fact that he is now a father. In 2018, he had his first son, Yosohn, with Ari Fletcher, and a couple of months ago, he welcomed his second son, Essex, with Fabolous' step-daughter Taina Williams.

G Herbo seems to be really enjoying fatherhood, and recently, the PTSD rapper even admitted that he plans on becoming a stay-at-home dad. However, a recently posted and deleted photo may have gotten Herbo in trouble with his one of his baby's mothers. According to a screenshot from The Neighborhood Talk, G Herbo recently posed for a picture with his firstborn son Yosohn, and the father-son duo was seen throwing up a gang sign.

While the picture itself depicts both G Herbo and his son Yosohn throwing up a gang sign, the now-deleted post's caption was even more implicating. "@therealyosohnsantana GOT MY BACK FOREVER!! #BornInMemberShip."

Check out the controversial picture below and let us know whether you think that G Herbo was right or wrong to post it.