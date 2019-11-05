When G Herbo ended things with his ex Ari Fletcher he started dating Emily Bustamante's daughter, Taina. The fling wasn't taken too seriously at first, but after some time their love for each other was evident and Taina's step-father Fabolous even co-signed their relationship.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"You know I’ve been sitting back to see what kinda dude @latainax3 linked up with but your energy is genuine every trip, you been solid in every situation & you make her happy thru it all ON BROOO!! Gotta Celebrate Life for you!!" "Fabolous wrote.

Both G Herbo and Taina recently posed for some coupled-up pics in grey matching fits. "IF IT’S ON TIL IT’S GONE THEN I GOTS 2 KNOW NOW🖤," G Herbo caption his share that sees his girl kissing him on the cheek. "Up to no good 😬," Taina captioned her share.

Fabolous, Emily B, G Herbo and Taina all posed for some family photos recently making it clear that everyone's given the green light to the couple's relationship. “You’re my favorite. My favorite pair of eyes to look into. My favorite name to see appear on my phone. My favorite way to spend my afternoons. You’re my favorite everything," Taina previously said of her man.