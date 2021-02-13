G Herbo & Bump J Connect On Soulful Collab "Revolutionary"

G Herbo was trending yesterday morning following the release of Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. Though it was Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle's collaboration that caught everyone's attention, Herb's latest collaboration with the fellow Chicago legend Bump J reminded everyone of why he's sustained in the rap game for all these years. The two MCs connect on "Revolutionary," produced by Hit-Boy and Corbett who serve up a warm and soulful beat while the two rappers detail the resilience, fight, and passion needed in a revolution.

Herbo appears twice on Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. He also contributed, "All Black," produced by Ghetto Guitar and Turbo.

Herbo and Bump J have worked together in the past. They recently both appeared on Lil G Slim's "Onnat Car" remix but before that, Bump J made an appearance on Herbo's "Crown" off of Humble Beast.

Quotable Lyrics

The sky's the limit? No, the sky is the floor

Head in the clouds, God quiet the noise

Headed to trial, I should've fired the lawyer

Tell a lie with my hand on the Bible

I lie in a song before I'm compromisin' my morals

