G Herbo & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Vibe On "Glass In The Face"

G Herbo silenced his haters with a new project this past week. Entitled PTSD, Herbo's latest work of art is grimy and introspective. A great example of his depth comes on the track "Glass In The Face" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Produced by JoeFromYO & DLOW, "Glass In The Face" has a somber instrumental. Haunting pianos and synths that are reminiscent of electric guitars collide over the creeping percussion.

Herbo drops street knowledge on this one but also vents about his own struggles. A Boogie's hook is addictive and catchy at first listen, and will lodge itself in your head. We wish A Boogie has a verse on this track, but his presence on the chorus is still satisfying. Herbo's flow swerves offbeat and meanders back into the pocket on "Glass In The Face," creating a unique style.

Quotable Lyrics

I can leave the house, get caught without my gun, easy

Honestly, I know nobody but my son need me (Youngin)

I went broke to see you eat, I know you don't believe me

Just be patient with me, bae, I know you wanna leave me

Took my heart from off my sleeve, replaced it with some freezie