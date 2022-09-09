G Herbo & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Team Up For "Me, Myself & I" Single

Earlier this summer, G Herbo shared the exciting news that his Survivor's Remorse album is on the way, including features from names like Offset, Future, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Initially, it was speculated that the project would arrive in late August, but now it seems that we might see it drop over the coming weeks in the fall, though the father of three did come through with a new single to hold us over.

At midnight on Friday (September 9), Herbo shared a joint track made in tandem with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, called "Me, Myself & I" on which the two artists reflect on their relationship with God.

"Put my feelings to the side this time / My heart so big, sometimes I cry over street shit / Nowadays it's me, myself and I," they sing on the chorus. "'Cause I'm the only person that really cares if I don't be shit / And I tried to talk to God, but I'm afraid 'cause we ain't spoke in so long / He'll probably think I only need shit."

While we await a new album from G Herbo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie recently announced that he's got a new project coming out later this year as well – read more about that here, and steam "Me, Myself & I" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

