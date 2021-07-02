G Herbo & 21 Savage Secure Position On "T.O,P"

It’s easy to say that the latest project from G Herbo is a total doozy, with songs like ”Turning 25” and “You Can’t,” there is one that goes too hard against the fray.

T.O.P. boasts a 21 Savage feature so ostentatious it makes you want to just get in whatever car he’s driving with him. With production so bouncy and damn-near Carti-esque, the two rappers really go in.

One thing I will say, though, which is pretty unnecessary in Herbo’s verse is when he spits “Going crazy like ADD.” Having had that shit for a minute now, let’s just say, it makes nothing worth rapping about. It’s just very easy to doubt that he’s going that crazy.

But, it’s pretty clever and that much is surely easy to appreciate. And the same applies to the remainder of the Chicago spitter’s latest album. This, on top of tacks like “Stand The Rain” and “I Don’t Wanna Die” merely make for a trio of its standouts. Let us know which song you like the most.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't really talk on phones, we put you to bed if we find out you fed (On God)

I got them sticks in the shed, the bullets is big, they knockin' out dreads