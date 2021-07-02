mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo & 21 Savage Secure Position On "T.O,P"

Yoni Yardeni
July 02, 2021 11:59
28 Views
00
2
SpotifySpotify
Spotify

T.O.P
G Herbo Feat. 21 Savage

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track is off of G Herbo's latest LP.


It’s easy to say that the latest project from G Herbo is a total doozy, with songs like ”Turning 25” and “You Can’t,” there is one that goes too hard against the fray. 

T.O.P. boasts a 21 Savage feature so ostentatious it makes you want to just get in whatever car he’s driving with him. With production so bouncy and damn-near Carti-esque, the two rappers really go in.

One thing I will say, though, which is pretty unnecessary in Herbo’s verse is when he spits “Going crazy like ADD.”  Having had that shit for a minute now, let’s just say, it makes nothing worth rapping about. It’s just very easy to doubt that he’s going that crazy.

But, it’s pretty clever and that much is surely easy to appreciate. And the same applies to the remainder of the Chicago spitter’s latest album. This, on top of tacks like “Stand The Rain” and “I Don’t Wanna Die” merely make for a trio of its standouts. Let us know which song you like the most.

Quotable Lyrics:
I don't really talk on phones, we put you to bed if we find out you fed (On God)
I got them sticks in the shed, the bullets is big, they knockin' out dreads

 

G Herbo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  2
  28
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G Herbo 21 Savage
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Herbo & 21 Savage Secure Position On "T.O,P"
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject