G Herbo Addresses Chicago Gun Violence On Powerful New Song "Summer Is Cancelled"

G Herbo's been coolin' out this summer after releasing Still Swervin with Southside earlier this year. It feels like he kept relatively lokey over the past few months but he wasn't about to let the summer end without dropping some new music for his fans. Earlier today, the rapper released his new single, "Summer Is Cancelled." With Harry Fraud on production, delivering a huge, soulful beat, G Herbo passionately decries the gun violence happening in Chicago right. He gives both sides of the coin "Summer Is Cancelled," detailing the perspective of both someone in the streets and someone who's made it out.

"Summer Is Cancelled" serves as his first solo offering since the top of the year. However, he has dropped off a few dope verses on other rappers songs. Herbo teamed up with Polo G on Clever's "All In" and prior to that, he joined forces with Valee for "Above Average."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm inspiration for n***as who trappin'

Voice for the n***as who always get shot at

I'm livin' proof you could get off the block

This for every hood, I don't care if you not black