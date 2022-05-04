G-Eazy has proven himself to be a big sneakerhead, and he is always wearing some pretty interesting and unique sneakers. The artist is also an avid sports fan, so it should come as no surprise that he likes to combine those interests sometimes. For instance, if G-Eazy is at a basketball game, you can expect to see him courtside in some pretty cool and unique sneakers.

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday night as G-Eazy was in attendance at the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game. Prior to the tilt, Eazy had been flexing a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s, and he seemed to be pretty excited about them. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to disappointment as the midsole on his sneakers completely cracked.

Image via Instagram

Eventually, the rapper was saved as he was given a pair of Union LA x Air Jordan 2s. This mid-game swap proved to be a life saver, and there is no doubt that Eazy was appreciative of having another pair on tap. The mid-game swap is something that basketball players have done throughout the years, however, it is very rare to see a fan do the same thing.

Image via Instagram

Hopefully, G-Eazy can get those Air Yeezys repaired as they are a very rare and valuable shoe.