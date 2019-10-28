G-Eazy is evidently a fan of Halloween. Last week, he surprise-released a whole spooky-themed EP titled, Scary Nights. The project calls on Gunna, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Miguel and The Game for features.

The Oakland rapper is such a fan of the holiday that he dressed up twice this past weekend, both times going for a dark aesthetic. His first costume was a vampire, which honestly, kind of perfectly suits his regular appearance. He wore a long black cloak and added the crucial touch of blood dripping from his mouth. However, his more impressive costume definitely came the following evening, when he dressed as Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 Tim Burton classic. Every element was on-point: the wig, the claws, the makeup, the boots! Fellow celebs expressed praise in the comments. Kehlani wrote, "u snapped" and Miguel agreed, writing "Bro you killed this."

The only person who may have brought the horror better than G-Eazy this past weekend would be his ex-girlfriend, Halsey. She stepped out with her new boo, Evan Peters, taking on one of Marilyn Manson's most haunting looks. She attended two Halloween events with Peters, confirming the rumors that have been circulating about her dating the American Horror Story star.