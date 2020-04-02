G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, and Tyga's dreams have all come true. It was announced that the new music video for "Still Be Friends" would be hosted by Pornhub, giving us an idea of what was coming. However, nobody expected anything this raunchy.

The three playboys make their grand arrival to a Vixen party, which is filled to the brim with topless models showing off the goods. Right off the bat, you know things are going to get pretty insane when the stars walk in to find a room occupied with naked women prancing around.

To give you an idea of the extent of the nudity in this music video, Tory, Tyga, and Gerald are basically the only people wearing clothes. Models dance around (and on) them as the trio of rappers flex their stylish bars.

Does anybody else wish they were a fly on the wall at this party? Even if it was just for the video shoot, it still would have been lit to be part of this.

Adult models in the video include Mia Malkova, Ariana Marie, Avery Cristy, Amia Miley, Sarai Minx, Vicki Chase.

Watch the video here. Unfortunately, it's wayyyyy too NSFW for us to include here. Let us know what you think in the comments.