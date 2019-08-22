G-Eazy, T-Pain, ALLBLACK, & Offset Jim Join Forces On "Got A Check"

G-Eazy gifted his fans with not one, but two songs in the early morning hours by delivering "All Facts" and "Got A Check." We previously wrote about the former and you can check that out here. For the latter, the Bay Area rapper called on T-Pain, ALLBLACK, and Offset Jim to help round out the single.

While "All Facts" was more romantic relationship-driven, on "Got A Check" we see the fellas getting boastful about living the good life. They rap about private jets, spending money on luxury items, and hooking up with women. You know, everything that's attributed to the life of a rapper.

G-Eazy hasn't released a formal studio project since his 2017 acclaimed record The Beautiful & Damned, but the rapper has stated that he has something cooking. He's only shared that his forthcoming project will be delivered "very soon," and these releases may speak to sooner than later. Give "Got A Check" a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Off the dribble, I've been trying to keep it civil

But it's a lot of shade that's gettin' thrown, they sentimental

They see my bank triple, meanwhile while they money little

Two b*tches on both sides of me, I'm Malcom in the Middle

I could spend a ticket on baguettes (On baguettes)

Instead I spent 90 out to Paris, private jets