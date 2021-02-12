mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy Slows Things Down With "A Little More"

Mitch Findlay
February 12, 2021 15:16
A Little More
G-Eazy Feat. Kiana Ledé

G-Eazy gets on bended knee and channels big Valentine's Day energy with new single "A Little More."


G-Eazy has been known to spit a few bars on occasion, as well as pen a debauchery Bay Area banger should the situation arise. Yet every so often, and at an increasingly frequent pace, he has embraced slowing it down with a song for the ladies. Today he has done exactly that, channeling a little bit of early millennium soft rap energy for the Kiana Ledé-assisted "A Little More." 

Channeling some serious LL Cool J energy, or Busta Rhymes circa "I Know What You Want," he takes to the intimate instrumental to spit some game. "You're prettiest on the planet and I got perfect vision," raps Gerald, pulling at random from his book of pick-up lines. "You're everything that I need, my mind is never switchin' / I slide in from the back, that's your preferred position." Brilliantly delivering this one in time for Valentine's Day weekend, it's clear that G-Eazy will forever remain a hopeless romantic -- at least, in his own mind. Check out "A Little More" now, and sound off if you've been missing this style of hip-hop love song. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Tryna put a ring on you, and that's what I envision
The only one in my world, those girls are non-existent
They not mine, let's take some time
I know that you been tryna start your makeup line
I know I been away, I can't make-up time

G-Eazy
G-Eazy Kiana Ledé
