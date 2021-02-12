G-Eazy Slows Things Down With "A Little More"

G-Eazy has been known to spit a few bars on occasion, as well as pen a debauchery Bay Area banger should the situation arise. Yet every so often, and at an increasingly frequent pace, he has embraced slowing it down with a song for the ladies. Today he has done exactly that, channeling a little bit of early millennium soft rap energy for the Kiana Ledé-assisted "A Little More."

Channeling some serious LL Cool J energy, or Busta Rhymes circa "I Know What You Want," he takes to the intimate instrumental to spit some game. "You're prettiest on the planet and I got perfect vision," raps Gerald, pulling at random from his book of pick-up lines. "You're everything that I need, my mind is never switchin' / I slide in from the back, that's your preferred position." Brilliantly delivering this one in time for Valentine's Day weekend, it's clear that G-Eazy will forever remain a hopeless romantic -- at least, in his own mind. Check out "A Little More" now, and sound off if you've been missing this style of hip-hop love song.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Tryna put a ring on you, and that's what I envision

The only one in my world, those girls are non-existent

They not mine, let's take some time

I know that you been tryna start your makeup line

I know I been away, I can't make-up time