It is a new season for G-Eazy as he rolls out his fourth studio album. The Bay Area rapper was recently involved in a bit of controversy after he was arrested in New York City over an alleged nightclub brawl, but he was quickly released and jumped right back into handling business. G-Eazy shared his latest single "Breakdown" featuring Demi Lovato, and now the rapper is back with the official tracklist to his forthcoming album, These Things Happen Too.

The project is slated for release next week, and it looks like G-Eazy is mixing things up with his features.

These Things Happen Too hosts looks from Lil Wayne (a feature that he teased back in February), YG, Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, Kossisko, Shootergang Kony, and more. The album is a continuation of his 2014 release These things Happen and follows his alternative 2020 project, Everything's Strange Here. After some relationship changes and controversial headlines, G-Eazy is once again digging deep to share his evolution as both a man and an artist.

Look through the tracklist and watch the album's trailer featuring narration by Marshawn Lynch below.

Tracklist

1. These Things Happen Too

2. When You’re Gone ft. Lil Wayne

3. Instructions ft. YG

4. Christoph’s Interlude

5. Wanna Be Myself

6. Everything Is Everything ft. Goody Grace

7. Origami

8. Solar Eclipse

9. I, Me & Myself

10. Now & Later ft. E-40, Daboii, & Shootergang Kony

11. Speed

12. Breakdown ft. Demi Lovato

13. Faithful ft. Marc E. Bassy

14. Wicked Game ft. Devon Baldwin

15. Bad Bad News!

16. No More ft. Ty Dolla $ign

17. Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2) ft. Kossisko

18. Time

19. Gerald