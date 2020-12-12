mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy Reminisces Over A Lost Love On "Years To Go" Ft. Goody Grace

Erika Marie
December 11, 2020 23:05
The rapper takes a lone walk down memory lane.


It's a season of celebration for G-Eazy as the five-year anniversary of his third studio album, When It's Dark Out, recently passed. On Friday (December 11), the Bay Area rapper shared two singles, "Lifestyles of the Rich & Hated" with Rick Ross and "Years To Go" featuring Goody Grace, which are featured on the deluxe version of his acclaimed project.

We previously covered the Rozay collaboration, so we're here to bring you "Years To Go." On the heartfelt track, listeners find G-Eazy caught up in his feelings as he reminisces on a lost love from long ago that he still can't seem to shake. Fans have already begun speculating as to who he may be referring to, but we'll let you attempt to figure that out on your own. Stream "Years To Go" from G-Eazy and Goody Grace and let us know your thoughts.

I said “I’d like to do right by you, if that’s all right”
On tour, missing you, texting you on a long flight
But somewhere down the road I guess I lost sight
Scrollin’ deep through your Gram, lookin’ at old pics
I should double-tap something, but that’s a bold risk
F*ck I stay on your page, you’re still my top search
You sang my hooks and you sold all of my first merch

