G-Eazy stepped onto social media to reminisce on the release of his album, These Things Happen, which was released five years ago. Considering the album played an essential role in the resulting overall success of the artist with it containing major hits like "Been On," "Lotta That and "Almost Famous" amongst others. The album debuted at the third spot on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip Hop album charts. Its first-week sales moved 47K units in the United States and a total sales of 66K after numerous weeks domestically. The album is certified platinum today. In response to the album's five-year tenure, the artist shared a photo of the cover art via Instagram.

"5 years ago today I dropped the album that changed everything for me and sent me all around the world, from the bay to the universe. Love to every single fan who’s been on this journey and supported from the jump! Can’t wait for the world to hear the next one..." was the caption tied to the post. To note, the latest musical contribution from G-Eazy includes his appearance in the video for "Wobble Up" wherein he features with artists Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.