When G-Eazy posted a video of himself passionately kissing Megan Thee Stallion's cheek as they laid down on the couch together, dating rumors rightfully began to circulate the internet. Their exchange was far too romantic to be brushed off as "just another fling" so fans of both artists started to joke about their potential pairing. The unexpected match proved to be a one-off thing with Megan Thee Stallion using her social platform to let everyone know that she is not getting intimate with G-Eazy, but that was after all the memes took over the internet. Trippie Redd even got in on the fun, trolling his friend G and clowning the video on Instagram. Gerald responded in the comments.

After G-Eazy shared a video getting up close and personal with Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd shared a comparison photo of what he thought the would-be couple looked like. Showing a lanky white dude cuddling up to a strong black woman, Redd joked that he thinks they resembled the pair. G-Eazy actually slid into the comments to have a quick laugh at the meme, typing a bunch of crying emojis to relay his emotion. Other stars, including Doja Cat, could be found in the comments as well, laughing along.

Trippie Redd previously opened up for G-Eazy on tour and the two share a close bond. This was clearly meant with no ill intent.