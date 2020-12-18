G-Eazy Premieres New Tracks For “The Beautiful & Damned” Anniversary

Three years after the release of his long-awaited double album The Beautiful & Damned, Oakland native G-Eazy is celebrating the anniversary of the 20-song project with a new deluxe edition featuring two new tracks. The popular standard edition of the project featured guest appearances from A$AP Rocky & Cardi B who assisted the rapper on the hit single “No Limit,” as well as Kehlani and ex-girlfriend Halsey. Allen Ritter, Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, and other producers also lent their talents to the rapper’s 2017 effort.

Honoring the project’s anniversary, the rapper added two additional songs to the double-album, “Boss Tycoon” featuring fellow California natives Kossiko & Slimmy B and “Love You Like I Do” with guest vocals from RITTYBO. While “Love You Like I Do” is a lovey-duet, “Boss Tycoon” is a bouncy tune with West Coast-style production.

The rapper revealed his decision to make the standard edition a double project in a 2017 interview. “We were probably about 30 or 40 songs in and realized there were these two different themes and two different sounds. [Duality] has always been a common theme [in my work], so I figured, Why not fully go there and finish the whole concept of the album around that?,” he said.

Tap into the new songs below and let us know what you think!