PUMA and G-Eazy first began their partnership back in 2018, and it's finally been announced that the rapper will have his own shoe with the brand. G-Eazy celebrated the news of his new footwear with the famed fashion brand in the Bay Area this past weekend prior to his Rolling Loud performance in his hometown.

The Beautiful & Damned rapper gathered in Oakland for a celebratory dinner with a few of his celebrity friends. Guapdad 4000, E-40 and DaniLeigh were in attendance to get a first look at the Ralph Sampson LO kicks. The shoes are named after the retired NBA player and Hall of Famer who also was a guest at G-Eazy's congratulatory dinner.

As both an ambassador and a partner with PUMA, G-Eazy's philanthropic efforts continue to be supported by the brand, as well. The rapper's non-profit The Endless Summer Fund continues to be a project that is near and dear to G-Eazy's heart as he provides support for Bay area youth and local businesses. He also helps musicians fulfill their artistic dreams through his "From The Bay to the Universe" program that has helped artists like Dounia, ALLBLACK, Kossisko, Marty Grimes & Daghe. Check out a few stills from G-Eazy's dinner and get a look at his colorway below.



Photo Credit: @grouch_



