G-Eazy Lives By The Rockstar Mantra On "The Announcement"

G-Eazy is back in album mode. Though we aren't too far removed from the release of his last album, Everything's Strange Here, the Oakland rapper has been preparing a sequel for his 2014 major-label debut. Today, he announced These Things Happen Pt. 2 is officially on the way following by dropping "The Announcement." The rapper indulges in the hedonistic lifestyle of a superstar over sinisterly trippy production as he repeats the age-old mantra "Sex, drugs, rock-n-roll" on the hook.

The song follows the release of "Tumblr Girls Pt. 2." "This album is a full circle journey from where we started to where we are now. Grateful and appreciative for everyone who’s been along for the ride," he wrote on Instagram at the time of its release.

These Things Happen Pt. 2 drops on September 24th.

Quotable Lyrics

When it's strange

I feel like a demon out my cage

I feel like a heathen in my ways

Cut the check, I'm Belichick, I'm runnin' plays

'Cause I need rings for my performance

