G-Eazy Links With YG For "Instructions"

The one they call Young Gerald has returned with a brand new album, These Things Happen Too, arriving in full nineteen-song glory. And while longtime fans of G-Eazy have probably already taken the plunge, what better way to convince the hesitant than a full-fledged banger between two West Coast vets. Enter "Instructions," a duet that brings YG into the mix over production by Romano, OG Parker & Hitmaka.

With a song like this, lyrical content isn't quite the main objective. Pure swagger, however, is the name of the game. Luckily, both parties are well covered in that department, as G makes it known he's a "real life fly-ass gringo" with a slick Bay Area flow. As for YG, he makes sure to offer a few life lessons ranging from the romantic ("When you in some good pussy, it feel like you in a oven") to the combative ("4Hunnid don't play, you should know that"). It's all about duality, is it not?

Check out G-Eazy and YG's "Instructions" now, and sound off if you've been bumping These Things Happen Too.

Quotable Lyrics

Tapped in with my bro Hit, I seen him, I said, "What up?"

Late nights, I'm a vampire, I'm staying up 'til sun up

Heard the beat, my first thought is, "I'm bout to beat this the fuck up"