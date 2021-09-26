G-Eazy Keeps It Bay Area AF On "Now, Later, Next" Ft. E-40, ShooterGang Kony & DaBoii

Over the years, G-Eazy's gone from bubbling West Coast artist to a household name. If we're being honest, it largely has to do with his pop sensibilities and creating pop-friendly hip-hop that will surely find its way onto radio rotation. However, at the end of the day, he's still a Bay Area kid at heart who grew up on the Hyphy movement. That's something that he makes sure to always give credit to on every single one of his albums.

This week, the rapper returned with the long-awaited sequel to 2014's These Things Happen. One of the highlights on the project is a song titled, "Now, Later, Next." On this record, he brings the Bay Area vibes with some assistance from E-40, DaBoii, and ShooterGang Kony.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, the reincarnation of Hugh Hef', I tried to warn ya

P of the Year, I fucked half of California

So don't come in and try and get territorial

I killed the pussy, I should give it a memorial

