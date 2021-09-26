mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy Keeps It Bay Area AF On "Now, Later, Next" Ft. E-40, ShooterGang Kony & DaBoii

Aron A.
September 26, 2021 16:37
528 Views
11
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Now, Later, Next
G-Eazy Feat. E-40, DaBoii & ShooterGang Kony

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

G-Eazy brings E-40, DaBoii, and ShooterGang Kony into the mix for a Yay Area posse cut.


Over the years, G-Eazy's gone from bubbling West Coast artist to a household name. If we're being honest, it largely has to do with his pop sensibilities and creating pop-friendly hip-hop that will surely find its way onto radio rotation. However, at the end of the day, he's still a Bay Area kid at heart who grew up on the Hyphy movement. That's something that he makes sure to always give credit to on every single one of his albums.

This week, the rapper returned with the long-awaited sequel to 2014's These Things Happen. One of the highlights on the project is a song titled, "Now, Later, Next." On this record, he brings the Bay Area vibes with some assistance from E-40, DaBoii, and ShooterGang Kony.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Uh, the reincarnation of Hugh Hef', I tried to warn ya
P of the Year, I fucked half of California
So don't come in and try and get territorial
I killed the pussy, I should give it a memorial

G-Eazy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  528
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G-Eazy E-40 DaBoii ShooterGang Kony
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G-Eazy Keeps It Bay Area AF On "Now, Later, Next" Ft. E-40, ShooterGang Kony & DaBoii
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject