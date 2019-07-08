G-Eazy's yet to make an impact in the world of acting yet but if he does, he'll be taking on a huge role. The rapper, who's whole fashion sense is reminiscent of Elvis Presley, has been in talks to play "The King Of Rock And Roll" in an upcoming biopic, TMZ reports. He would undoubtedly be an easy fit for the role but the director doesn't seem to be entirely convinced he's a perfect fit for the role. His name isn't at the top of the list right now but he's met with Baz Luhrmann, the director of the biopic, and Warner Bros., expressing his desire for the role.

Baz Luhrmann's reportedly had a few other names in mind for the role of Elvis. Among them are Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Austin Butler, Miles Teller, and former One Direction star Harry Styles. At this point, it's already been confirmed that Tom Hanks will take on the role of Elvis Presley's manager. Not sure how Tom Hanks and G-Eazy's chemistry on wax would be on screen together but this would be G-Eazy's foray into the acting world.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Aside from his efforts towards playing Elvis, he's been teasing his forthcoming album over the past few months which is set to include a verse from Lil Wayne. He released the single, "West Coast" earlier this year with Blueface before dropping off the remix with additional verses from ALLBLACK and YG.