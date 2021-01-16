G-Eazy and Ashley Benson secretly began their romance just days after the Pretty Little Liar's actress called things off with her model girlfriend Cara Delevigne. After the details of G-Eazy's tumultuous affair with Halsey began to surface in which the singer accused the rapper of cheating on her throughout the relationship, his new affair with Benson is under heightened surveillance by the media as his playboy reputation looms over his every move. Most recently, G-Eazy was caught on camera packing on the PDA with a mystery girl on the set of a new video.



Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila

The steamy shots were captured in Southern California on Thursday, January 14th on the set of a new music video for an unreleased song featuring Chris Brown. The beautiful actress starring in the video alongside him sure seemed to have some real chemistry with the "No Limit" artist, leaning in at the end for a sultry kiss at the end as the rest of the production cast swirled around them.

Despite the very strict COVID-19 precautions in place in Los Angeles county as they deal with a very crippling second-wave of the virus, the maskless romantic leads still got very close. Ashley Benson was not spotted on the set. Check out some behind the scenes shots from the video.