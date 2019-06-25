G-Eazy Drops Off Three-Track EP "B-Sides"

It's been two years since G-Eazy has dropped a studio album and it looks like fans will have something new coming soon. The rapper has released new music since 2017's The Beautiful & Damned, including "West Coast" with YG, Blueface, and ALLBLACK as well as hopping on Chris Brown's "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj. While he hasn't fallen out of sight, fans are still ready for him to delvier his next record.

The Bay Area artist is making sure that his supporters get a little taste of what he's been working by releasing a three-track EP that he simply titled B-Sides. The trio of songs only has one feature: Tyga. His collaboration with the Legendary rapper is a summer banger with Tyga holding down the catchy hook, while "Spectacular Now" is a more thoughtful, introspective track. Meanwhile, "It's Eazy" leans on the familiar Bay Area sound as G-Eazy boasts about his money and status. Check out the three-pack and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bang ft. Tyga

2. Spectacular Now

3. It's Eazy