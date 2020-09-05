G-Eazy Delivers A Star-Studded Mini-Movie For Visual To "Down" Ft. Mulatto

Over the last few months, G-Eazy has been steadily releasing new music, although it's been a tad different than his rap fans have been used to. He took some time to work on his alternative, ambient Everything's Strange Here project, but it looks like the Bay Area rapper has returned to hip hop roots. G-Eazy joined the list of musical offerings for Friday (September 4) with his single "Down" featuring Queen of Da Souf artist Mulatto, and it's as explicit as you'd expect.

Not only were their fans blessed with the collaboration, but G-Eazy also dropped off a star-studded music video. There are quite a few recognizable celebrity figures who make appearances including Jordyn Woods, Rob Schneider, Flo Milli, and Saucy Santana, so enjoy taking a look at that. Stream G-Eazy and Mulatto's "Down" and let us know what you think of this duo.

Quotable Lyrics

Even when it's bad (Ayy)

Can't be out hÐµre givin' up my p*ssy 'cause you mad

You should hold it down, I shouldn't have to ask

'Cause if you a ten but you bop then you half (Ayy)