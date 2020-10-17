Love is in the air for G-Eazy and his Pretty Little Liars girlfriend Ashley Benson. The Bay Area rapper has kept a low profile in recent months after being entangled in controversy over Megan Thee Stallion. G-Eazy worked on and released his alternative album and then it was revealed that he and Benson were collaborating musically. The lines dividing business and pleasure were blurred after they worked on music together, but G-Eazy doesn't mind because he's called his leading lady "a special one."

For the first time, the rapper spoke openly about Benson with Entertainment Tonight. "She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," said G-Eazy. "She's a special one. Obviously, she's a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that's very innate to her given that's not her first job or what she's known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."

G-Eazy has been working diligently on his forthcoming project and he claims he's written at least 350 songs to pull from, however, he doesn't know if any collaborations with Benson will make it. "Even if you're in love and sometimes you just want to preserve and protect somebody," he says. "...Just keeping some of that protected." Are you looking forward to G-Eazy's album?

