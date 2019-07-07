The Bay Area Greaser stammer through his set at Poland's Open'er festival, like a man with a scope affixed to his noggin. Evidently, G-Eazy has matters to attend to, namely his next full-length album, which by his own admission - will include the rare vocal contribution from Weezy F. Baby. The subject of the Weezy collabo, as well as the project it relates to, were broached in an interview with NME, prior to him taking the stage in Poland.

"It's an album about coming home," G-Eazy tells the interviewer. "Full circle; it's an album about completing the journey." The correspondent then asks G-Eazy to reveal some of the guest speakers slated for the unnamed project. But to his credit, G-Eazy doesn't yield to the request, at the risk of spoiling his rollout.

Instead, G-Eazy opts for a subject line geared towards the aforementioned Lil Wayne verse, a prospective feature that was revealed to the public by way of Twitter (in April). On the subject of the collab - G-Eazy paints a picture of mindfulness, a far cry from the distorted vision of Lil Wayne's previous works: of the past decade.

As G-Eazy pointed out - the collaboration is centered around "appreciating the present and living in the moment," both one and the same. Uncoincidentally, Weezy's Tha Carter V was also rooted in this motion towards self-improvement. Does this anecdotal info add a measure of intrigue to G-Eazy's upcoming plans, hit us with your thoughts?