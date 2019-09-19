G-Eazy Boasts About The Bay On "Too Loud" Featuring Nef The Pharaoh

Getting a leap ahead of the onslaught of Friday morning releases is G-Eazy who returned on Wednesday with another two-pack of songs. The Bay Area rapper has been steadily releasing new music for months now, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Back in June, he dropped three tracks, "Bang" featuring Tyga, "It's Eazy," and "Spectacular Now." It was released under the titled B-Sides, so we believed that the three-pack was all there was. However, G-Eazy soon added to the collection with "All Facts" and "Got a Check."

On Wednesday, he shared "Too Loud" featuring Nef The Pharaoh and "No Rappers" with E-40. For the former, the Bay rappers collaborated on a track that was crafted to be bumped at high volume. The production stays true to G-Eazy's musical roots as he spits rhymes about being true to his 'hood before he even entered into the rap game. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Long before I ever went on tour

Used to cop white tees from the liquor store

But I always knew that I was destined for more

Now my socks as Gucci and my draws Tom Ford