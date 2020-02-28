mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy Assists Singer Delacey On Her Sexy Single "Cruel Intentions"

Erika Marie
February 28, 2020 02:25
HITCO / Delicate FlowerHITCO / Delicate Flower
HITCO / Delicate Flower

Cruel Intentions
Delacey Feat. G-Eazy

Delacey is an accomplished songwriter behind-the-scenes, but she's stepping into the spotlight with a new single featuring G-Eazy.


She's known for penning hit pop sings for others, but Delacey is trying her hand at becoming a solo artist. She's written tracks for the likes of the Chainsmokers, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and now G-Eazy can be added to that growing list. Delacey and the Bay Area rapper collaborated on her single "Cruel Intentions" where the singer effortlessly floated through the sexy chorus while G-Eazy carried the verses on his own.

“While I’ve had the chance to collaborate with amazing artists as a songwriter, this is my first major collaboration as an artist and I couldn’t be more excited to share this track with the world," Delacey reportedly said according to V Magazine. Now that she's attempting to make a name for herself in the spotlight, expect to see much more of Delacey. Check out "Cruel Intentions" along with its music video and let us know your thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, when you over this is light work
Love that when you put them heels on with that tight skirt
Sleeping over almost every night, wake up in my shirt
If we make it official, I think maybe this can might work
F*ck the heavy sh*t though we living in this moment
It's not even mine but I treat it like I own it
Six missed calls, but ain't tripping, where your phone went
Ain't thinking bout that now, nothing matters, got you so wet

Delacey
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Delacey G-Eazy
