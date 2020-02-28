G-Eazy Assists Singer Delacey On Her Sexy Single "Cruel Intentions"

She's known for penning hit pop sings for others, but Delacey is trying her hand at becoming a solo artist. She's written tracks for the likes of the Chainsmokers, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and now G-Eazy can be added to that growing list. Delacey and the Bay Area rapper collaborated on her single "Cruel Intentions" where the singer effortlessly floated through the sexy chorus while G-Eazy carried the verses on his own.

“While I’ve had the chance to collaborate with amazing artists as a songwriter, this is my first major collaboration as an artist and I couldn’t be more excited to share this track with the world," Delacey reportedly said according to V Magazine. Now that she's attempting to make a name for herself in the spotlight, expect to see much more of Delacey. Check out "Cruel Intentions" along with its music video and let us know your thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, when you over this is light work

Love that when you put them heels on with that tight skirt

Sleeping over almost every night, wake up in my shirt

If we make it official, I think maybe this can might work

F*ck the heavy sh*t though we living in this moment

It's not even mine but I treat it like I own it

Six missed calls, but ain't tripping, where your phone went

Ain't thinking bout that now, nothing matters, got you so wet