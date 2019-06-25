G-Eazy & Tyga Link Up For Their Catchy Single "Bang"

In a surprise move for fans, G-Eazy delivered a three-pack EP titled B-Sides on Tuesday morning. The 30-year-old rapper has been working on the follow up to his 2017 studio album The Beautiful & Damned, and until that project hits the streets, he's teased us with a trio of tracks. The only feature on this tracklist comes from Tyga who hops on the single "Bang." These two have previously collaborated with each other when the Legendary rapper had G-Eazy and Rich The Kid join him on his track "Girls Have Fun."

This time around, G-Eazy and Tyga deliver a summer jam that's meant to get the ladies on the dancefloor. Tyga loves to create party tracks crafted with the purpose of people having a good time, and both rappers do just that with "Bang." G-Eazy also recently reflected on his 2014 album These Things Happen by writing, "5 years ago today I dropped the album that changed everything for me and sent me all around the world, from the bay to the universe. Love to every single fan who’s been on this journey and supported from the jump! Can’t wait for the world to hear the next one..."

Quotable Lyrics

Believe me my belt got notches

Safe full of diamonds, a couple nice watches

Made some mistakes and they think they can stop us



