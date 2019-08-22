mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy & Tyga Hit The Basketball Court In New "Bang" Video

Kevin Goddard
August 22, 2019 13:25
Watch G-Eazy's new video for "Bang" featuring Tyga.

G-Eazy delivered on his promise of new music last night when he dropped off not one, but TWO new songs called "All Facts" with Ty Dolla $ign and "Got a Check" featuring T-Pain. However that’s not all that Gerald had for us. The Bay Area native also dropped off a new music video as well for his new song “Bang” with Tyga.

Taking place on the basketball court, Gerald and T-Raww suit up for the “Tycoons” and lead their team to victory, all while getting help from Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who throws down a few alley-oops in the process. Kirko Bangs also makes a cameo on the team as well.

Check out the Arrad-directed video (above) and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

 

