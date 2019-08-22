G-Eazy & Ty Dolla $ign Share The Ins & Outs Of A Relationship On "All Facts"

Bay Area rapper G-Eazy has delivered a two-fer for fans as he's dropped his singles "All Facts" and "Got a Check." For the former, G-Eazy taps Ty Dolla $ign for a love-centered track where the two talk about the ups and downs of a relationship.

The rapper has been keeping himself busy lately as he's been featured on quite a few singles. Aside from his three-pack EP B-Sides that he released back in June, G-Eazy can be found on Guapdad 4000's "First Thing First" with Reo Cragun, T-Pain's "Girlfriend," Carnage's "Wait For Me" with Wiz Khalifa, and O.T. Genasis' remix to "Bae" along with E-40 and Rich The Kid.

G-Eazy's forthcoming album, the record that will serve as a follow-up to his 2017 release The Beautiful & Damned, will arrive "very soon," according to the rapper. In the meantime, check out "All Facts" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you on the 'Gram posting thirst traps?

Remember you supported all my first raps

Before the shit was popping, let's reverse that

Love don't cost a thing, this is all facts

Missed calls from each other with no callbacks

Now you mad and sending texts in all caps