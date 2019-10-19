G-Eazy & Moneybagg Yo Connect On "Full Time Cappers"

With barely any warning, G-Eazy decided to come through this week and surprise fans with the release of new EP called Scary Nights, featuring contributions from The Game, Miguel, Gunna, Preme, Boi-1da, and more. One of the tracks that’s been getting attention already is the record with Moneybagg Yo & French Montana called “Full Time Cappers,” which we’re highlighting for y’all right here.

Over production from 1st Class & JetsonMade, French handles the chorus and raps about not not fucking with “full time cappers,” which in this case means a girl’s boyfriend, meanwhile Gerald & Moneybagg Yo drop game and spit their respective verses. “Fuck a scrimmage, this ain't practice, We put asses in the rafters/ Fuck on bitches that got boyfriends/ But they boyfriends full time cappers,” French raps before going on “we don't fuck with full time cappers.”

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Scary Nights can be streamed in its entirety right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

You niggas cappers but my extendo as long as a cane (It came with a 30)

I'm not a rapper, got raised by trappers, they taught me the game (OGs)

Got on them frames by Louis (Eat it up), but I wear my heart on my sleeve (Trippin')

These Amiris, not Trueys (No, sir), we did that in 2013

- Moneybagg Yo