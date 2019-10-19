mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy & Moneybagg Yo Connect On "Full Time Cappers"

Kevin Goddard
October 19, 2019 12:17
822 Views
31
4
CoverCover

Full Time Cappers
G-Eazy Feat. MoneyBagg Yo & French Montana

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
80% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"Scary Nights" EP out now!


With barely any warning, G-Eazy decided to come through this week and surprise fans with the release of new EP called Scary Nights, featuring contributions from The Game, Miguel, Gunna, Preme, Boi-1da, and more. One of the tracks that’s been getting attention already is the record with Moneybagg Yo & French Montana called “Full Time Cappers,” which we’re highlighting for y’all right here.

Over production from 1st Class & JetsonMade, French handles the chorus and raps about not not fucking with “full time cappers,” which in this case means a girl’s boyfriend, meanwhile Gerald & Moneybagg Yo drop game and spit their respective verses. “Fuck a scrimmage, this ain't practice, We put asses in the rafters/ Fuck on bitches that got boyfriends/ But they boyfriends full time cappers,” French raps before going on “we don't fuck with full time cappers.”

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Scary Nights can be streamed in its entirety right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

You niggas cappers but my extendo as long as a cane (It came with a 30)
I'm not a rapper, got raised by trappers, they taught me the game (OGs)
Got on them frames by Louis (Eat it up), but I wear my heart on my sleeve (Trippin')
These Amiris, not Trueys (No, sir), we did that in 2013

- Moneybagg Yo

G-Eazy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  4
  822
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G-Eazy MoneyBagg Yo French Montana Scary Nights
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G-Eazy & Moneybagg Yo Connect On "Full Time Cappers"
31
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject