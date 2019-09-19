mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy & E-40 Think Women Should Stay Away From Emcees On "No Rappers"

Erika Marie
September 19, 2019 01:48
No Rappers
G-Eazy Feat. E-40

G-Eazy dropped off another two-fer.


In addition to dropping off his single "Too Loud" featuring Nef The Pharaoh on Wednesday, G-Eazy also delivered his E-40-assisted track, "No Rappers." Both singles have been added to G-Eazy's growing list of B-Sides records that he's been steadily releasing since he gave us "Bang" featuring Tyga, "It's Eazy," and "Spectacular Now" back in June.

On "Too Loud," G-Eazy paid tribute to the Bay and shared what he was like pre-fame, but on "No Rappers" the Bay Area spitter gets a tad more sexually explicit as he boasts about his bedroom antics. The premise of the song, along with the crux of  the chorus, is spelled out in the title of the track as G-Eazy chants, "Don't ever let your girlfriend kick it with no rappers / She used to f*ck wit a actor / she don't like him no more / now she like rappers." Give it a few spins and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

This lifestyle's crazy I had to just laugh
F*ck my model chick when she fresh out the bath
I'm tryin' to put it in I could only fit half

G-Eazy
