G-Eazy & Demi Lovato Address Their Controversies On "Breakdown"

Erika Marie
September 17, 2021 02:27
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Breakdown
G-Eazy Feat. Demi Lovato

The visual shows the pair battling against their most scandalous gossip and headlines.


We're set to receive G-Eazy's fourth studio album These Things Happen Too next week, and he's rolling out the record with the help of Demi Lovato. Last month, Lovato teased that there were big things coming with the Bay Area rapper, and on Friday (September 17), the pair surfaced with their collaborative single, "Breakdown." 

Throughout their careers, both artists have made headlines over their controversies, and they address many of them on the track. Lovato discusses her drug addiction and overdoses, while G-Eazy mentions his run-ins with the law. This comes days after the news was shared that he was arrested in New York City following a brawl at a nightclub.

The pair also dropped off a music video, so stream "Breakdown" and let us know your thoughts

Quotable Lyrics

All alone in a dark space, ain't no light in there
What's f*cked up is I might actually like it there
Pouring everything on this paper my pen is on
Feel like I'm breaking in places they put the pressure on
I'm the one in my circle they all depending on

G-Eazy Demi Lovato These Things Happen Too
