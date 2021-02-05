G-Eazy & Chris Brown Sample A Mark Morrison Classic For "Provide" Collab

This isn't the first time that they've linked up to deliver some heat, and we're expecting that it won't be their last. G-Eazy was on a musical journey throughout 2020 when he experimented with different sounds for his alternative album Everything's Strange Here. Yet, it seems that he's back to his rap roots and it's rumored that the Bay Area artist is readying a new project in full effect.

On Friday (February 5), G-Eazy returned with his single "Provide" featuring Chris Brown—a track that samples Mark Morrison's 1996 megahit "Return of the Mack." We'll have to wait just a bit longer for the lively music video to premiere, but in the meantime, stream "Provide" to hear G-Eazy and C. Breezy's Valentine's Day drop off about catching a vibe with a woman who has captured their attention.

Quotable Lyrics

I promise you ain't nothin' like these L.A. girls

And we can sip slurricane listin' to Earl

Who knew we'd bring the Bay to the world?

Love letters to you hit different than any sh*t that I wrote

I sent flowers to your office, hope you get the note