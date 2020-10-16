mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy & blackbear Link Up For New Song "Hate The Way"

Alex Zidel
October 16, 2020 13:03
G-Eazy and blackbear team up for their new single "Hate The Way".


G-Eazy and blackbear have been teasing their collaborative single all week and, finally, it has arrived.

The popular duo have released the new music video for "Hate The Way", which is a song about a toxic relationship in which two lovers have been through a lot, constantly breaking up and wanting to get back together. It's a feeling that too many know well. G and bear know they've both got their own issues but, as they reveal throughout the song, their partners are also pretty messed up. Toxic attracts toxic, I guess.

This one will definitely be popular with their respective audiences, as they tend to cater to a similar crowd. 

Listen to the new single below and let us know if you relate to it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Made a promise to myself, a promise I should stick to
Talking to myself, I said I promised I would quit you
I've been trying to let go but it's powerful it grips you
First you think you got control until I see you can't resist
You know I got my issues, some I won't admit to
No one's got the answers, everybody wants to fix you
Got this magic 8 ball, but I ain't got no crystal
Just don't fall in Courtney Love, and don't go Cobain with no pistol

G-Eazy blackbear new song new music
