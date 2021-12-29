G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are sparking reconciliation rumours less than a year after their split. The "Tumblr Girls" rapper and the Pretty Little Liars actress ended their year-long relationship this February, but on December 26th, they were photographed on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Benson wore distressed light wash jeans and a black leather jacket with her hair pulled back into a ponytail while Eazy opted for a waffle-knit sweater paired with green pants, black sneakers, and a beanie to keep warm.

While they were dating, the 32-year-old recording artist had plenty of positive things about his girlfriend, as noted by Page Six. "She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one," he told Entertainment Tonight just months before they decided to go their separate ways.

"Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her, given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for."

The pair sparked engagement rumours after the Spring Breakers star was seen with an unmissable sparkly ring on her finger in August of last year, but they turned out to be untrue. Maybe this time around they'll have more luck – if they weren't just grabbing lunch as friends, that is.

