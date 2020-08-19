G-Eazy and Ashley Benson likely didn't envision their trip to the grocery store making headlines but one little detail has people going insane.

The two have only been dating for a couple of months, confirming the rumors in June 2020, but it looks like they already believe they're the ones for each other.

Mere weeks after getting together, it's possible that G-Eazy popped the question to Ashley Benson, who is fresh off a break-up with Cara Delevingne. During a stop at the grocery store, Benson was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand, usually signifying an engagement or marriage commitment. In addition to that, she seemed to be keeping her hand in her pocket as often as she could, possibly trying to keep the news private between her and Young Gerald.

Neither G-Eazy nor Ashley Benson have confirmed their possible engagement.

G-Eazy has famously been linked to a number of women, including Halsey, Lana Del Rey, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and possibly even Megan Thee Stallion. Ashley Benson's love life has also made its way to the tabloids. In the past, she has dated Cara Delevingne, Nat Wolff, and more.

We'll keep you posted as more information is released regarding this.

