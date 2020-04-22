G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Cover Radiohead's "Creep"

Ever since he teamed up with his brother to drop off a heartfelt cover of The Beatles' endearing ballad "When I'm Sixty-Four," G-Eazy appears to have fallen in love with the process. Now, Gerald is back with another batch of covers, this time drawing from the extensive catalog of the legendary Radiohead.

Considering the band are widely considered to be among the best of all time, there's no shortage of source material to draw from -- though hearing G-Eazy attempt his hand at Thom Yorke's signature falsetto isn't exactly an exciting prospect. Luckily, he decided to keep it relatively simple, landing on the band's breakout single "Creep," off 1993's Pablo Honey. Teaming up with Ashley Benson of Pretty Little Liars and Spring Breakers fame, G-Eazy navigates Cole MGN's eerie arrangement in ghostly fashion, never pushing himself beyond his capabilities.

While covering Radiohead is no easy feat, it's still interesting to see G-Eazy try his hand at the process, proving himself to be a worldly man of taste. Who knows -- maybe next up we'll have a lovelorn young Gerald drowning himself in red wine and belting out a cover of "Motion Picture Soundtrack."