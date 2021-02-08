Another one bites the dust for G-Eazy, who is reportedly no longer in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson.

After one year of dating, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have decided that they're better off as friends, splitting up according to reports. E! News is reporting that they broke up on Monday, citing the fact that Benson has unfollowed the rapper on social media. The couple had been linked since May 2020, when they were spotted holding hands and kissing. The Pretty Little Liars actress had just ended her relationship with Cara Lelevingne a month prior.



Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images -- Ashley Benson and Rapper G-Eazy seen at Nobu on February 1, 2021

Reps for G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have yet to confirm the news.

Before Benson, G-Eazy was dating Halsey, who is currently pregnant with her first child. This continues a string of unfortunate relationship endings for the Bay Area rapper, who just can't seem to lock down a romantic partner.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Earlier this year, G-Eazy had gotten pretty handsy during a music video shoot with a model while Benson was nowhere to be seen. He previously referred to the actress as "a special one" but it seems as though, in recent weeks, their love died down a bit.

Who do you think they will move on with? Do you think they'll get back together?

[via]