mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Body's Getting The Whole Team Championship Rings On "Trophies"

Aron A.
January 31, 2021 16:02
126 Views
00
0
Via Soundcloud Via Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Trophies
G Body

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G Body starts the year off strong with his first single of the year, "Trophies."


Toronto's G Body hasn't missed once. Since the release of 2019's Project Cat, he's maintained a strong grip on Toronto's scene with an abundance of singles that followed. Singles like "Since Birth," "Dickies," and most recently, "Real Toronto" have found him diving deeper into drill. He's still on his jiggy shit but he's certainly made a concerted effort to live up to the God Body moniker.

This week, he rolled out his first offering of the year with "Trophies."  He kicks off the song with an ode to Oprah's car giveaway, offering to give championship rings to everyone including the towel boy. His clear cut vocals grind against the menacing production with barking ad-libs 

Quotable Lyrics
Lots of crack
Just got the drop, copy that
Man, he washed your boy, laundry mat
Then we hit up Sophie and count the racks
Racks, racks, and when she get done,
I'mma blow her back

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  126
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
G Body
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Body's Getting The Whole Team Championship Rings On "Trophies"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject