G Body's Getting The Whole Team Championship Rings On "Trophies"

Toronto's G Body hasn't missed once. Since the release of 2019's Project Cat, he's maintained a strong grip on Toronto's scene with an abundance of singles that followed. Singles like "Since Birth," "Dickies," and most recently, "Real Toronto" have found him diving deeper into drill. He's still on his jiggy shit but he's certainly made a concerted effort to live up to the God Body moniker.

This week, he rolled out his first offering of the year with "Trophies." He kicks off the song with an ode to Oprah's car giveaway, offering to give championship rings to everyone including the towel boy. His clear cut vocals grind against the menacing production with barking ad-libs

Quotable Lyrics

Lots of crack

Just got the drop, copy that

Man, he washed your boy, laundry mat

Then we hit up Sophie and count the racks

Racks, racks, and when she get done,

I'mma blow her back