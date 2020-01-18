Andy King, who became a viral sensation after his appearance on Netflix's Fyre documentary, is now partnering with Evian to promote water "so good, you'd do anything for it," as noted by Complex.

The tagline is a reference to King's story from the documentary where he mentions being "fully prepared to suck his [the head of customs] dick," to save the day. As King explains in the documentary, "I said, 'Billy, what?' And he said, 'Andy, if you will go down and suck Cunningham's dick—who's the head of customs—and get him to clear all of the containers with water, you will save this festival. And I literally drove home, took a shower...drank some mouthwash. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh...I'm really'—and I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team and I got to his office fully prepared to suck his dick."

King announced the partnership on his Instagram writing, "Who’s thirsty!? 💦 On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit 😂😂." He added that he is giving away 10 bottles to anyone who follows him and tags a friend in the comments section.