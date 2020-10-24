Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has been placed in solitary confinement following the debut of his new podcast, Dumpster Fyre. Episode one of the podcast premiered on Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is conducting an investigation into McFarland's podcast and photographs which were used in its promotion. During the investigation, he has bee placed in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement.

"We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilized in the trailer, which were all properly taken," McFarland's lawyer Jason Russo said. "We don’t believe he’s violated any rule or regulation, and there can’t possibly be anything else. He’s been a model prisoner there."

McFarland recorded his audio for the podcast through prison phone. He claims the revenue generated through the project will work towards paying back the $26 million he owes to Fyre Festival investors.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence for multiple fraud charges in relation to the infamously disastrous Fyre Festival. "When I think about the mistakes that were made and what happened, there's no way that I can describe it but just, 'What the fuck was I thinking?" he says on the podcast.

