Billy McFarland, 27, was lucky enough to be placed in a minimum-security prison in Otisville, New York, to serve his six-year sentence for organizing the fraudulent Fyre Festival in 2017. The federal correctional facility must have been relatively pleasant, considering that it usually houses famous criminals like Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, and Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. However, things certainly aren't peachy for McFarland, as a former inmate of the same prison as him told The Daily Beast that the notorious fraudster worked overnight in a sewage-treatment plant, commonly known as "the shithouse".

However, McFarland abused his privilege by sneaking in a prohibited recording device, which guards reportedly caught him with recently. For this infraction, officials have decided to transfer McFarland to a higher security facility for the remainder of his sentence. In the meantime, he is being held in the Otisville prison's special housing unit (AKA "the shoe"), where he is confined to a bleak cell for 23 hours a day and only allowed out for one hour of recreation time.

McFarland's recording device may have been intended to store ideas for the memoir he wishes to write on the Fyre Festival fiasco, tentatively and narcistically titled Promythyus: The God of Fyre. Josh Raab, a freelance editor who was consulted for the book, told The Daily Beast, “I thought the most interesting thing was the fact he had written 100 pages on a kindergarten scheme to sell crayons. One of the things I seemed to be tasked with was telling Billy that can’t be in the book. I told him the public doesn’t need a book to know you’re a fucking idiot. This will have to be a ‘come to Jesus’ moment. You need to come to terms with what you did.”