FXXXXY's Posthumous Album "Do You Trust Me?" Is Here

Aron A.
December 13, 2020 16:13
The late Dallas rapper's posthumous album features Lil Durk and Gunna.


Late Dallas rapper FXXXXY was on his way to making a mark on the music industry. Having been working closely with Future, and becoming known as a Freebandz affiliate, his death was another case of another promising young soul taken away from the world too soon. 

This week, his family announced his posthumous album, Do You Trust Me? this week exclusively on HNHH along with the premiere of "PM Freestyle." Now, the project has arrived in its 9-song entirety with features from Gunna and Lil Durk.

"FXXXXY was looking forward to building his fanbase with his unique sound, straight from his heart and soul," the Watkins Family said in a statement. "When you hear this project, you will hear his passion for creating music that began at six years old. When you hear his lyrics and vocals, you will feel his presence. We are still in great pain over losing FXXXXY, and we also acknowledge the pain of many others he touched, whether through music or friendship. He is absolutely missed, but his contributions to the music industry will live forever. Please enjoy his debut project; your support is very much appreciated! Long Live FXXXXY!"

Check out Do You Trust Me? below.

