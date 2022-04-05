All good things must come to an end. On Tuesday, April 5th, Deadline reported that FX's hit series Snowfall has been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be it's last.

The exciting (albeit sad) news comes just past the halfway point of season five which premiered earlier this year and is reportedly pacing as the series' most-watched season to date. Nielsen and FX have shared that viewership numbers are "up 6% from the equivalized first six episodes of season four and +55% from season three," which did not air the next day on Hulu.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s," President of Original Programming Nick Grad shared, speaking on the late creator.

"Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew."

Idris, who produces the FX series while starring in it, shared his thoughts on the impending finale. "I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX," he said.

"I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snowfall (@snowfallfx)

Are you excited to see what the Snowfall crew cooks up for season six? Let us know below.

[Via]