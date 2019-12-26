Stephen King's horror novels have brought him major success, landing movie deals for The Shining, Misery, The Body (Stand by Me), Cujo, It, Carrie,The Stand, The Green Mile and surely more to come. Stephen's success lead to his award ceremony by former President Barack Obama, who gave him the United States’ National Medal of Arts in 2014.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to new reports surrounding Stephen, his Carrie novel is getting yet another screen rendition since FX has picked it up for a limited series edition on the network. The novel was first turned into a film in 1976 and directed by Brian De Palma, starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie. The book follows a teenager who realizes she has telekinetic powers and puts them to use against those who wronged her on prom night. Collider reports that the new series will likely cast “a trans performer or an actress of color” to play Carrie. At this time a premiere date or further information has to been released.

Carrie was Stephen's first ever published novel when he was just 26-years-old. "Carrie is largely about how women find their own channels of power, and what men fear about women and women's sexuality... which is only to say that, writing the book in 1973... I was fully aware of what Women's Liberation implied," Stephen said of the book. "The book is... an uneasy masculine shrinking from a future of female equality. For me, Carrie White is a sadly misused teenager, an example of the sort of person whose spirit is so often broken for good in that pit of man- and woman-eaters that is your normal suburban high school."