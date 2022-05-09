Future is fresh off of the release of his 8th #1 album in his career, I NEVER LIKED YOU. The rapper's new project served as his follow-up to High Off Life, which boasted the massive single, "Life Is Good." The song became an inescapable anthem throughout the beginning of the pandemic as Future and Drake reflected on their hard work and their hunger for wealth.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

At this point, their track record together is undeniable, and after years of creating some timeless hits, they finally hit the top of the charts in 2021 with "Way 2 Sexy." The Certified Lover Boy single debuted at the top of the Hot 100, marking Future's first #1 single of his career.

They've done it again following the release of I NEVER LIKED YOU. "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week. However, it's reportedly also the highest-selling single of the week, per ChartData. "Wait For U" has reportedly moved upwards of 300K units since it was released on April 29th. This comes after the duo released the official visuals for the song last week.

It's a big moment for Drake and Future, who collect another #1 together on the charts. However, it's also a significant moment for Tems who earned her first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 of her career. Chances are, it won't be her last.